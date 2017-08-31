Akhilesh Yadav justifies Yash Bharti awards, tells BJP: Reward those close to you

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source-ANI) Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source-ANI)

Following a revelation under the RTI Act that several recipients of the Uttar Pradesh government’s lucrative Yash Bharti awards between 2012 and 2017 were linked to the Samajwadi Party, former CM Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the present BJP government should award those close to it as well.

He also said that the pension component of the award, which is Rs 50,000, apart from a one-time reward of Rs 11 lakh, could even be doubled by the present dispensation. “Aap bhi apne khaas logon ko de do…hum kaun sa aapko rok rahe hain,” said Akhilesh. “Fingers are being raised at our works,” he said at a public meeting at Nathupur village, Azamgarh, where he unveiled the statue of Kargil martyr Ram Samujh Yadav.

He said the first recipient of the award, which was introduced during the regime of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, was Amitabh Bachchan and that it has been given to those who have made contributions in their respective fields — from Kaifi Azmi, Shabana Azmi, who hailed from Azamgarh, to poets, journalists and even singer Chhannulal Misha, who was one of the proposers of the Lok Sabha nomination filed by PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

“Keh rahe hain ki jo samman diya hai usme Samajwadi logon ne kuchh apne khaas logon ko de diya (It is being said that the Samajwadi people gave the honour to those close to them),” he said. “Hum to kehte hain ki aapki sarkar hai, aap bhi apne khaas logon ko de do, hum kaun sa aapko rok rahe hai…. aapki to Delhi mein bhi, Uttar Pradesh mein bhi sarkar hai. Aap humse jyada pension dijiye…1 lakh pension dene ka kaam karo (It is your government, you too can give it to those close to you, we never stopped you. You not only have a government in Uttar Pradesh, but in Delhi too. You can give more pension, you can give Rs 1 lakh as pension).”

Targeting the government on the deaths of children in Gorakhpur, he said, “Aapke Gorakhpur medical college mein jaan gayi hain…hum Samajwadi log agar kisi ki madad karte they to aap dekhte they ki hindu hai ki Musalman hai. Hum pe aarop lagate they ki aap Hindu ki kam madad karte ho, Musalman ki jyada madad kar di.. Hum kehte hain ki Gorakhpur mein bachchey Hindu jyada mare hain, batao aapne kitno ki madad ki hai (Lives were lost in your Gorakhpur medical college. When Samajwadi people used to help anyone, you used to accuse us of helping Muslims more than Hindus. In Gorakhpur, more Hindu children have died. Tell us, how many have you helped?). Akhilesh asked the people of “Poorvanchal” to prepare a list of children who died at the BRD hospital. “Most are backward or poor,” he said.

