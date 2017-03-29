Akhilesh Yadav is SP’s Vidhan Mandal leader

Akhilesh Yadav (File) Akhilesh Yadav (File)

The Samajwadi Party legislatures on Tuesday elected party chief Akhilesh Yadav as leader of the party’s Vidhan Mandal group. The former chief minister is a member of the state Legislative Council. Chairman of Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav in a statement said that the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Upper House will be Ahmed Hasan, who was leader of the House in the Akhilesh government. On Monday, he had announced that MLA Ram Govind Chaudhary would be LOP in the Legislative Assembly.

