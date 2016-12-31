Governor Ram Naik says ‘intra-party’ issue, Samajwadi MLAs wait and watch

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday. Akhilesh Yadav on Friday.

EVEN AS Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik dismissed reports of a constitutional crisis in the state and said it was an “intra-party” issue, SP insiders did not deny the possibility of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, armed with a letter of support from MLAs, recommending dissolution of the assembly.

Sources said Akhilesh may take this step to counter the possibility of party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav approaching the Governor with a list of MLAs, declaring Shivpal Yadav as the SP legislature party leader.

“It is basically an intra-party political issue so far. I am watching the developments… But there is nothing beyond that at present,” said the Governor on Friday evening.

Both Mulayam and Akhilesh have called separate meetings on Saturday.

While the SP has 229 MLAs in the current assembly, about 150 have found place in both Mulayam and Akhilesh’s lists. They may now have to decide who to support.

“I am definitely confused. Netaji (Mulayam) is the top leader of the party, but I have worked in the assembly under the leadership of Akhileshji. His work in the field has helped the party to create a good impression,” said Ruchi Veera, Bijnor MLA. “We are just waiting and watching,” she said.

Pinki Singh, MLA from Asmoli, said she would attend the meeting called by Mulayam on Saturday. She expressed confidence that the party’s top leaders would meet and resolve the issue.

Vijay Singh, MLA from Milak in Rampur, said he would follow Azam Khan’s directives. “Azamji is my leader. My name is on both the lists. I am waiting for Azamji’s directive. I will contest from whichever side he wants me to,” he said.

“I have been associated with the SP for several years, and I want to contest on its symbol, the bicycle,” said Ghulam Mohammad, MLA from Shivalkhas.

Most of the MLAs who have been declared as candidates by both Mulayam and Akhilesh are camping in Lucknow, keeping a close watch on the developments. After Akhilesh’s expulsion, several of them were seen walking around his residence. “I cannot say what will happen in the next few hours. I have to attend Netaji’s meeting at the party office and Akhileshji’s meeting at his residence,” said one of them.