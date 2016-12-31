Akhilesh Yadav, expelled from party, meets SP lawmakers at his official residence

CM Akhilesh Yadav. (File) CM Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Conflict continued within the Samajwadi party Saturday after the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Ramgopal Yadav. Akhilesh, who claims the support of a large section of SP MLAs, met many at his official residence in Lucknow. As the meeting progressed, Akhilesh supporters outside the residence raised slogans and demanded his nomination as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections. There were also reports of lawmakers clashing with police officers who had been mobilised in large numbers to maintain law and order.

Mulayam Singh is convening an alternate meeting of the party’s parliamentary board later today.

SP MLA Pawan Pandey told ANI, “The entire state supports Akhilesh Yadav. The elderly, young people, women all of them support him.”

Akhilesh is a “vikaspurush,” another MLA Gomti Yadav told ANI.

At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the ongoing spat as a ‘family drama’ and extended its support to Akhilesh Yadav, adding that he would emerge as an established leader.

“I think this is a kind of family drama. The people are also getting to know this. The way Prime Minister Modi has taken politics to a high level so that the corrupt and hooligans do not get any place. I think even the Samajwadi Party is following this,” said BJP leader Satyapal Singh.

