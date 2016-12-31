Akhilesh Yadav expected tough action, Congress smells chance

Meanwhile, the Congress, sensing that Akhilesh seems more open to the idea of an alliance with the party, has been in touch with his camp in Lucknow as possibility of a break-up increased. Meanwhile, the Congress, sensing that Akhilesh seems more open to the idea of an alliance with the party, has been in touch with his camp in Lucknow as possibility of a break-up increased.

UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is said to be neither surprised nor shocked by his expulsion from the party, and was apparently expecting some tough action on these lines from his father and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. Expecting a showdown for ownership of the party, Akhilesh is learnt to have kept ready signatures of SP’s district unit chiefs and MLAs, as the Election Commission will have the final say over some issues in this fight over the party. If he manages to get the party’s ownership, sources said, Akhilesh wants to expel his uncle and SP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Shivpal Yadav and his supporters.

If he loses control of the party before the 2017 polls, Akhilesh is likely to take the election symbol of tree, owned by Kamal Morarka’s Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya).

Meanwhile, the Congress, sensing that Akhilesh seems more open to the idea of an alliance with the party, has been in touch with his camp in Lucknow as possibility of a break-up increased. The Congress is looking forward to a possible alliance with Akhilesh, Ajit Singh’s RLD and other smaller parties in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Sources in the grand old party said if the alliance with Akhilesh fructifies for UP, then an umbrella alliance can be looked at for the 2019 General Election comprising Congress, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD and Akhilesh Yadav, with the possibility of NCP and a Dravidian party also joining in.

But it is to be seen how many of the 180-odd legislators who have reportedly reposed faith in the young leader, from among SP’s 225 MLAs in the Assembly, desert Mulayam. Many feel that barring the 50 or so sitting MLAs denied tickets, the others may find it difficult to openly revolt against the ageing wrestler, who almost single-handedly made SP one of India’s most formidable regional parties.

On the other hand, much as Mulayam and Shivpal try to hold the reins, their supporters know that the election cannot be won without Akhilesh, whose biggest achievement perhaps remains the fact that he has smartly brushed off the anti-incumbency tag by selling a narrative that all that went wrong during his tenure was due to Shivpal and his supporters.

In the other corner, BJP and BSP may be smiling, considering that any split in SP would push Muslims towards Mayawati and SP’s urban voters to the saffron side. But if Akhilesh actually walks out with a sizeable chunk of MLAs and teams up with Congress, it has a potential to script a new chapter in the state.