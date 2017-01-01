Akhilesh Yadav elected Samajwadi Party chief: Here’s what he said at national executive meet

Akhilesh Yadav speaking at the Samajwadi Party national convention. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) Akhilesh Yadav speaking at the Samajwadi Party national convention. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav spoke on Sunday at the national convention called by Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav after he was unanimously elected the party’s national president. This comes amid the party being divided in two factions with one clan siding with Akhilesh and the other with the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Accepting the position, the chief minister asserted that his actions are determined against people acting against the party and his father, Mulayam Singh.

Akhilesh said, “If there’s a conspiracy against Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), or the party, so as his son it is my duty to act against these anti-party elements.” Addressing the issue that started it all, Akhilesh talked about being sacked from being the party state chief. “If Netaji had asked me, I would’ve stepped down from the post of the state party president because he was the one who put me there and gave me a chance to serve UP,” he said.

“People want that Samajwadi Party again forms a government. But there are some people who are working against that,” he further said, adding, “When the party comes back into power with a majority, Netaji would be the happiest.”

Accepting the post of party’s national president, he said, “The National Executive as gives me this responsibility to see SP in power again this time,” reiterating that “Netaji holds the highest place for all of us.” He said, “I want to thank all the party workers and leaders because of whom the party’s morale hasn’t come down,” adding that, “SP will continue to fight against those trying to divide the people along communal lines.”

