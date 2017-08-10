Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP says party luring SP MLCs as it is afraid of polls

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo) Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the BJP was “luring” MLCs from his party because it was “afraid of elections”.

Speaking in Faizabad, Akhilesh said, “BJP should say what prasad they are giving SP MLCs that they are resigning from their seats. Tomorrow, we may also need that prasad…. They broke MLAs in Gujarat with raids and sweets but their votes were rejected. In UP, they promised to crack down on land mafia, but inducted into their party our first land mafia, Bukkal Nawab.”

“They are scared of going to people…. The public is watching and will do justice when the next opportunity comes,” he added.

