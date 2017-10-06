Akhilesh Yadav becomes Samajwadi chief second time, targets BJP on economy

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and members of the Samajwadi Party at its national meet in Agra on Wednesday (Source: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh) Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and members of the Samajwadi Party at its national meet in Agra on Wednesday (Source: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)

Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday became the uncontested chief of Samajwadi Party for a second term at the party’s 10th national convention being held here. Father Mulayam Singh Yadav stayed away from the convention as expected. In the run-up to the Assembly elections in March, the father and son had a falling out that played out in public several times. Mulayam, however, “gave his blessings”, Akhilesh told the gathering on Wednesday.

“I spoke to Netaji this morning, told him it is a big convention, some amendments would also be made to the constitution. He gave his blessings,” he said.

Akhilesh, who will be party chief for five years according to the party’s amended constitution, focused on the economy’s slowness. “The condition in the country is not hidden. People had a lot of expectations from these ‘acche din’. Demonetisation was the biggest fraud perpetrated. Now GST, the way it is being implemented, will only benefit big business and hurt the poor. The economy is in a crisis, business is in a crisis there is massive unemployment,” he said soon after being anointed party chief.

Other speakers highlighted the suffering caused by demonetisation, GST and the “communal agenda” of the BJP. They also spoke about the failure of the six-month-old Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP.

Former state minister Azam Khan trained his guns at the Prime Minister. “I have said this many times about the badshah of India. A badshah doesn’t lie and one who lies is not a badshah. The badshah of India doesn’t deny anyone, but only when people ask for jobs, mothers of Gorakhpur ask about their dead babies. All he says is that he will solve everything once he has dealt with the second largest population of the country. For the RSS-BJP, Muslims are the solution to every problem,” Khan said.

He quashed rumours about his reluctance to Akhilesh’s re-election with characteristic drama. “Anyone making such an allegation is not doing justice to his mother’s womb,” he said.

The entire Samajwadi top brass, with the exception of Shivpal Yadav and Mulayam, was present on the dais that was used to occasionally take potshots at the BJP but to mainly praise Akhilesh and energise a demoralised cadre.

General secretary Ram Gopal Yadav mentioned that not a word had been said about the political and economic resolution by any of the speakers so it was fair to assume that it had been unanimously passed by a show of hands. The resolution was adopted and parts of it read out but copies were not given out because some changes had to be made.

The resolution talked about the fear of cow vigilantes, the travails because of the GST and demonetisation and the failures of the government in containing terror or reclaiming Indian territory under foreign occupation such as Aksai Chin and PoK.

The new-found bonhomie of some regional Opposition parties also found a place. The SP criticised the BJP’s attempts to disrupt governance or dislodge governments in “states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and some parts of the northeast”.

