Akhilesh says no martyrs from Gujarat, CM Rupani calls it cheap political view

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, courted controversy after he said that there were “no martyrs from Gujarat” while there were martyrs from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and MP.
Accusing PM Narendra Modi of doing ‘politics over martyrs’, Akhilesh also questioned the Central government’s response to Pakistan’s aggression on the LoC and mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers by their Army.
“The Pakistani soldiers beheaded Indian soldiers, they mutilated their bodies so badly. No one is debating or discussing that. You didn’t tell which body parts were mutilated, you are not debating on that. We have seen martyrs from Bihar, UP, MP, Jharkhand and south Indian states. But why no martyrs from Gujarat?” news agency IANS quoted Akhilesh as saying.
Responding to his statement, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said it was a ‘cheap political view’. “I think Akhilesh Ji’s statement is an effect of frustration after loss in UP polls, its a cheap political view,” Rupani was quoted as saying by ANI.
In February, Akhilesh had stirred a controversy just before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, when he took a pot shot at Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachhan and advised him to stop promoting the “donkeys of Gujarat”.
- May 10, 2017 at 8:50 pmGujarati's are more corrupt than any other community in India.. But they compensate that by putting Tilak and uttering Bharat Mata Ki Jai...Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 8:45 pmWell it is the truth and it is bitter. We must encourage all youngsters from North-east, punjab, haryana and Madhya Pradesh to learn from Gujaratis ., don't wast your time by joining the armed forces and sacrifice your life for the nation. Think about your family and parents first . Work hard in school , start your own business and learn to avoid paying taxes. That is the road to prosperity .Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 8:41 pmDespite small population, North East has large numbers of martyrs. Akhi me shji don't divide people to gain short term popularity.Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 8:30 pmevery indian citizen irrespective which state he/she belongs have the right to join indian defence forces. Gujarath people by and large choose different profession ,that does not mean they are not patriots . Let us not bring divisions in the defence forces . This would be unnecessary .Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 8:29 pmWHAT AKILESH SAID IS VERY MUCH TRUE. THERE ARE MORE S. BANIYAS.AND BOOTLEGGERS ARE BECOMING MORE SINCE MODI BECAME TH CHIEF MINISTER. YES. NOW PEOPLE LIKE AASARAM BAPU ARE INCREASING IN GUJARATH THE MODEL STATEReply
- May 10, 2017 at 7:59 pmTraders from Gujarat know how to mint money both black and white and fool the country by their underhanded dea s ------lessons to be learnt from Amit Shah at least !Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 8:00 pmUnderhanded D E A L I N G S......Reply
