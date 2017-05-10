Akhilesh says no martyrs from Gujarat, CM Rupani calls it cheap political view

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav/Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Express photos Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav/Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Express photos

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, courted controversy after he said that there were “no martyrs from Gujarat” while there were martyrs from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and MP.

Accusing PM Narendra Modi of doing ‘politics over martyrs’, Akhilesh also questioned the Central government’s response to Pakistan’s aggression on the LoC and mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers by their Army.

“The Pakistani soldiers beheaded Indian soldiers, they mutilated their bodies so badly. No one is debating or discussing that. You didn’t tell which body parts were mutilated, you are not debating on that. We have seen martyrs from Bihar, UP, MP, Jharkhand and south Indian states. But why no martyrs from Gujarat?” news agency IANS quoted Akhilesh as saying.

Responding to his statement, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said it was a ‘cheap political view’. “I think Akhilesh Ji’s statement is an effect of frustration after loss in UP polls, its a cheap political view,” Rupani was quoted as saying by ANI.

In February, Akhilesh had stirred a controversy just before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, when he took a pot shot at Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachhan and advised him to stop promoting the “donkeys of Gujarat”.

