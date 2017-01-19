Akhilesh Katiyar, who organised Nitish Kumar rallies in UP, in JD(U)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. PTI Photo Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. PTI Photo

BIHAR CHIEF Minister Nitish Kumar has inducted Akhil Bharatiya Patel Navnirman Sena (ABPNS) leader Akhilesh Katiyar in JD(U) as the party national general secretary. Katiyar, known to be close to Patidar leader Hardik Patel, had organised Nitish’s rally in Varanasi and adjoining places during last one year. Katiyar, who belongs to Kanpur Dehat in UP, has also been appointed JD (U) in-charge in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Katiyar was earlier the general secretary of NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP). But he was sacked from the party in September, 2015 after he organised a meeting of Hardik in Delhi. Katiyar, who had then shared stage with Hardik, had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of exerting pressure on RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha to expel him. Kushwaha is minister of state for HRD in Modi government. JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi on Wednesday said Katiyar will organise public meetings for Nitish in Gujarat and Rajasthan, along with local leaders spearheading the quota agitations for Gujjars and Patels.

“Katiyar had played a key role in arranging meetings of Hardik Patel, Gujjar quota agitation leader Himmat Singh Gurjar and Maratha quota agitation leader Sudhir Sawant,” said Tyagi, adding that Katiyar’s induction in JD(U) national body has no connection to the UP Assembly elections.

However, JD(U) insiders claimed that Nitish’s move to give Katiyar a key post in the party has been taken with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Nitish Kumar could be accepted as a PM candidature in 2019. By associating himself with quota agitation leaders of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Nitish is preparing his base outside Bihar,” said a party leader.

ABPNS had organised a meeting of Patels in Varanasi last year, where it had announced its support for JD(U) in the UP polls. JD(U) too had extended support to ABPNS’s movement seeking release of Hardik and reservations for Patidars in Gujarat.

Katiyar and Nitish belong to same caste, Kurmi, and his elevation could help JD(U) take on BJP ally Apna Dal in Kurmi-dominated areas in eastern UP in the elections. Katiyar said: “I will continue to work as the general secretary of the Patel Navnirman Sena and also hold the political post of JD(U) general secretary… So far, JD(U) has not assigned any specific responsibility to me regarding the UP elections.”