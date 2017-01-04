Akhilesh is like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb: Niranjan Jyoti

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Wednesday likened Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for removing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the post of SP national president to don the mantle. “Akhilesh is popular in advertisements only. Even in his family he is not popular. With division in family, he has surpassed Mughal emperor Aurengzeb,” she told reporters.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

The entire feud might be a well planned scheme of Mulayam and in the next one or two days they might unite also,” she said. Referring to Mayawati, who released the castes of BSP candidates, the minister said the Supreme Court should take suo motu conginance of it.

Jyoti claimed that BJP would form majority government in the state and fight the polls on the plank of development and law and order. On the Ram temple, she said it was a matter of faith and would not be made a political issue.