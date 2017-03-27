Akhilesh govt’s Gomti project under Adityanath’s scanner

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo) Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)

The Gomti riverfront project of the previous Akhilesh Yadav government on Monday came under the scanner of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who expressed dissatisfaction over its progress. He also warned that corruption will not be allowed in any of the projects in the state. The chief minister conveyed this after undertaking an inspection of the project on the banks of the Gomti.

The ‘dream’ project of Akhilesh was launched by the previous Samajwadi Party government for channelisation of the river by constructing a diaphragm wall and by landscaping and constructing intercepting drains on both the banks. Adityanath expressed unhappiness that despite the lapse of two years and an expenditure of over Rs 1,427 crore, the work was only 60 per cent complete, an official release said.

Interacting with the officials and staff involved in the project, the chief minister said a demand of an additional amount of Rs 1,500 crore was being made for the project, which was initially scheduled to be completed by May, 2017. “The aim of the project should have been cleaning the water and blocking the drains discharging sewage into the river, but that was not done,” the chief minister said.

He asked the officials to link the project with the Centre’s ‘Namami Gange’ project and initiate the work to plug the drains discharging sewage into the river. He rued that the work was being carried out without keeping this in mind and instead, funds were being used on “unproductive” things such as erecting fountains and other decorative structures.

Warning that his government would be firm in dealing with corruption and would not allow “loot” of government funds at any cost, the chief minister ordered a review of the project within a week by the principal secretary of the department concerned to ascertain its actual cost. Besides, he directed the principal secretaries of all the departments to review project works and check unnecessary expenditure, besides ensuring the completion of works in a “qualitative” manner.

