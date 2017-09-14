Akhil Gogoi in police custody; Sarbananda Sonowal calls for stern action

Ajit Gogoi (left) and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Ajit Gogoi (left) and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Even as a court in Dibrugarh on Thursday remanded rights activist and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi to four days of police custody, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government would take stern action against those trying to create trouble by instigating people to take up arms.

“The government has learnt about the alleged nefarious design of anti-social elements trying to foment trouble to disturb the social harmony of our state. Threat of weapons is a challenge to a democratic society. The government welcomes all criticism made democratically. But if there is any attempt to intimidate the established system, the government is prepared to defeat such forces with appropriate actions,” a statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

Sonowal’s warning comes in the wake of the police arresting Akhil Gogoi, on Wednesday, under Sections 120(B), 121, 124(A), 109, 153, 153(A) and 34 of the IPC, after he had allegedly appealed to the people to take up arms – including AK-47 if required – while speaking at a rally in Moran in Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.

Dibrugarh SP Gautam Bora said Akhil Gogoi had allegedly instigated the common people to take up arms and that was why the police had slapped sedition charges against him. Section 121 of the IPC deals with ‘waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India’ and prescribes death or life imprisonment.

The Chief Minister asked people of all sections to remain vigilant against attempts by such anti-social forces.

Meanwhile, members of KMSS organised protests on Thursday in different districts and demanded immediate and unconditional release of Akhil Gogoi. KMSS supporters tried to block highways in Jorhat and Golaghat, while they took out a torch-light protest march in Guwahati.

