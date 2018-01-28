Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha to contest Assembly polls in Karnataka

The first list of candidates will be announced by the end of February. (Representational) The first list of candidates will be announced by the end of February. (Representational)

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha has said it will contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka from 150 seats.

The first list of candidates will be announced by the end of February, its state president N Subrahmanya Raju told reporters in Mangaluru on Saturday. The Maha Sabha did not consider BJP as its ideological or political ally as the saffron party had long abandoned its Hindutva ideology, he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was desperately wooing the minority communities to come back to power. However, the Congress would not win this time just by withdrawing cases against SDPI and PFI activists, Raju said.

Raju said the Sabha would contest all the eight seats in Dakshina Kannada district.

The entry of Hindu Maha Sabha was inevitable at this juncture when the ruling Congress was pursuing anti-Hindu policies, he added.

The Opposition BJP in the state was not effective in opposing these policies, he said adding that majority of Hindus would give a fitting reply to the Congress in the coming elections.

