Akhikesh a good boy, TMC with him: Mukul Roy

TAKING SIDES explicitly in the Samajwadi Party family feud, Trinamool Congress vice president Mukul Roy described Akhilesh Yadav Monday as a “good boy” and the most “popular boy in Uttar Pradesh”.

“We have very good relations with the Samajwadi Party. We have very good relations with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. We are with Akhilesh Yadav,” the Trinamool vice president said. “One thing is very clear, Akhilesh is a very good boy. He is also the most popular boy in Uttar Pradesh. What is happening in Uttar Pradesh and in that family, the feud between father and son is very unfortunate. This should not be happening in a family.”

Roy said the Trinamool was keeping a “close watch on what is happening with the Samajwadi Party and in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the elections”.