Akhara Parishad member, who released list of fake babas, goes missing

Mahant Mohan Das. (Source: Jansatta) Mahant Mohan Das. (Source: Jansatta)

The spokesperson of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has gone missing for three days, and the Akhara Parishad suspects that Mahant Mohan Das has been abducted by the followers of the “fake babas” whose list the Akhara Parishad had made public on September 10, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhara Parishad– the apex body comprising representatives of 13 akharas (sects of Hindu sadhus) — told The Indian Express, “Mahant Das had shared with me that he had been receiving threats from the followers of the babas we had declared fake. We made the list of fake babas public despite facing threats. Therefore, we suspect that his [Das’s] case is that of abduction.”

On the evening of September 15, Das had boarded a train from Haridwar for Mumbai. However, he could not be contacted after September 15 following which a “missing” report was filed in the Haridwar police station.

On Monday, Giri along with other members of the Akhara Parishad met Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Kumar and local MLA Madan Kaushik. After the meeting, Kailashanand Brahmachari, mahandaleshwar of agni akhara, said, “We have given 24 hours to the police to find Mahant Das, failing which we will begin a massive agitation.”

The police, however, denied having received any clues on the alleged abduction having been done by the “fake babas” or their followers. Krishna Kumar said, “It’s hard to point the reason behind the alleged abduction. We are still investigating the case along with the Uttar Pradesh police, the Delhi police, the Mumbai police, and the Madhya Pradesh police.”

On September 10 the Akhara Parishad had made public a list of 14 “fake babas”. Giri said that he has since been receiving “death threats from followers of Asaram, and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh”.

