Akhara Parishad functionary missing from Dehradun, abduction suspected

The spokesperson of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has gone missing for three days. The Parishad suspects that Mahant Mohan Das was abducted by followers of “fake babas” —- a list of whom the Parishad had made public on September 10 in Allahabad.

Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Parishad —the apex body of representatives of 13 akharas or sects of Hindu sadhus —told The Indian Express, “Mahant Das had shared with me that he had been receiving threats from followers of the babas we had declared fake. We made the list of fake babas public despite threats. Therefore, we suspect that his [Das’s] case is that of abduction.”

On the evening of September 15, Das boarded a train from Haridwar for Mumbai. He could not be contacted after September 15 following which a missing report was filed at Haridwar police station.

On Monday, Giri along with other members of the Parishad met Haridwar SSP Krishna Kumar V K and local MLA Madan Kaushik. Kailashanand Brahmachari, mahandaleshwar of Agni Akhara, who was present at the meeting, said, “We have given 24 hours to the police to find Mahant Das, failing which we will begin a massive agitation.”

The police denied having any clues on the alleged abduction having been done by the “fake babas” or their followers. Krishna Kumar said, “It is hard to pinpoint the reason behind the alleged abduction. We are still investigating the case along with UP Police, Delhi Police, Mumbai Police and Madhya Pradesh Police.” The Parishad had made public a list of 14 “fake babas”.

