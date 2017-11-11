NRI from Anand, owner of strip club, killed in Fayetteville shootout

Akash Talati is the son of a former Principal of an Arts College in Anand, Ramesh Talati, who resides in Anand. Akash Talati is the son of a former Principal of an Arts College in Anand, Ramesh Talati, who resides in Anand.

An NRI from Anand district in Gujarat, Akash Talati, was killed in a late night shooting at an adult night club in Fayetteville in North Carolina in the USA on Saturday. Talati, who was the owner of a motel that also housed an adult strip-club called the Diamondz Gentlemen’s Club was killed in a shootout that resulted allegedly from an altercation between the club’s security guards and a patron, who was thrown out.

According to Detective J Littlejohn of Fayetteville Police, the shootout occurred at around 1:30 am on Saturday, local time in Fayetteville, when Talati was present in the night club. Located at Bragg Boulevard, the Facebook Page of the club describes it as “Fayetteville’s premier spot for adult entertainment… deliver the best drink specials, exotic entertainment and celebrity appearances in Fayetteville.”

Littlejohn told The Indian Express, “The shooting occurred at around 1:30 am Saturday, here. The incident was a result of a verbal exchange between the security guards hired by Talati and a patron, who was asked to leave the club due to his behaviour. He was upset about being asked to go, there was an argument and he opened fire. Talati was shot very close and died on the spot, while three other employees are injured.”

Littlejohn confirmed that no other Indian was injured in the shootout, while one of the injured is critical. Talati is the son of a former Principal of an Arts College in Anand, Ramesh Talati, who resides in Anand. According to the Fayetteville police, an investigation is on to identify the accused.

Family friends in Anand told reporters that Talati had been residing in the US for the last ten years, after completing his graduation in Arts. He owned the motel, however, his family was unaware that he also ran an adult club, where the shooting has occurred. Talati is survived by his wife and a son, aged about seven. Incidentally, Talati’s posted on his Facebook profile, just hours before his death, a message that said, “Life is too short for fake connections”.

