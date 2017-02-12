Akansha Sharma Murder Case: Victim was strangled on July 15, say police

A photo of Udayan and Akansha on his Facebook page A photo of Udayan and Akansha on his Facebook page

THE POSTMORTEM examination report of the skeletal remains alleged to be that of Akansha Sharma’s has stated that she died of strangulation, police said on Saturday. Udayan Das, who had murdered and entombed the body in his Bhopal residence has also confessed to the police that he had killed his alleged girlfriend around 11 am on July 15, last year. “According to the postmortem report, received by the Bankura police on Saturday, she was strangulated to death. Udayan has confessed that he killed the girl by strangulating her in his Bhopal house on July 15 last year… He had travelled to Delhi the very next day. It was very well planned murder,” Bankura SP Sukhendu Hira said.

The next day, he had reportedly arrived in New Delhi to collect Akansha’s luggage from Hotel Tourist International, where the deceased had checked in after deciding to travel to Bhopal from Bankura, following assurances from Udayan that he would get her a job in the US. Sources said Udayan had confessed to the police that he had given her tea and chicken sandwich to eat before he killed her. After strangling her, he had put a plastic bag over her head, to ensure her death. “After she died, he placed her body in a trunk and poured liquid cement over it. He then sealed that trunk with cement and left for Delhi the next day,” said a police officer.

“When he returned to Bhopal from Delhi, he was greeted by an unpleasant odor as Akansha’s body had started decomposing. He then decided to bury the trunk under a pavement made of marble. He used aluminium plates, cement marbles to entomb the body,” he added.

On Saturday, forensic officials met Udayan in jail in Bankura, where he had been brought after his arrest in Bhopal. “He had done extensive research on how to stop decomposition of a body,” an officer said.

After collecting blood samples from Akansha’s parents on Monday, the same will be sent for a DNA test to find out whether it was really the remains were of Akansha, as had been claimed by Udayan.

Police said the interrogation so far has revealed that Udayan killed Akansha when she came to know that he was a fraud. “When Udayan came to know that Akansha was trying to go back to Bankura and had booked a train ticket on July 12, he murdered her,” said a

police officer.