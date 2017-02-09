Akansha Sharma murder case: CSI, Devil’s Knot inspired Udayan Das, says police

The prime accused Udayan Das. The prime accused Udayan Das.

UDAYAN DAS, who had been brought to Bankura after he confessed to have murdered and entombed his girlfriend in Bhopal, was inspired by the drama series Crime Scene Investigation: New York and Hollywood film Devil’s Knot. “He got the idea bury Akansha Sharma under a marble tomb by watching these,” Bankura Superintendent of Police Sukhendu Hira said. Sources in the police said around 2,500 CDs of Hollywood movies and television series — mostly based on crime — were found in his house.

Udayan had killed Akansha allegedly in December last year. The incident came to light when West Bengal Police arrived in Bhopal in search of Akansha, following a complaint lodged by her father Shivendra Sharma. Police said Udayan had befriended the victim on social media.

During interrogation, he had said that following a dispute, in a fit of rage, he strangled Akansha.

He had also confessed to have murdered his parents in 2012 and buried them in the garden of their residence.

“Das had 100 email accounts and 100 Facebook profiles… He tried to establish that he was very rich. He purportedly brainwashed Akansha using his fake identity,” said a police officer, adding that following interrogation, it has come to light that Udayan has no friends.

“He was an introvert and was often bullied by his friends in Bhopal for his physical appearance… Later, he went on to hack the Orkut profiles of two of his friends… They had to delete their profiles. Udayan considered this an achievement… He is a very sharp with extensive knowledge of computers… As he was bullied, he may have developed such a destructive personality,” said the officer.

Police said he had murdered his parents only for “financial gain”.

Maintaining that the motive behind killing Akansha is still not clear, an officer said: “He is a hard nut to crack and we need time to find out the exact motive… We believe it was a cold blooded murder… Udayan was confident of keeping the woman’s murder under wraps since he had already murdered his parents… He was using all their money and properties.”

Sources said Udayan had also withdrawn money from Akansha’s account.

When contacted, Akansha’s brother Ayush Satyam, said: “She was not his live-in partner. Udayan Das had promised to help her get a job. She just knew him through social media.”