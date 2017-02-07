Akansha Sharma Murder Case: Accused brought to Bankura, will be produced in court today

Udayan Das (blue shirt) at Dum Dum Airport on Monday. Subham Dutta Udayan Das (blue shirt) at Dum Dum Airport on Monday. Subham Dutta

Udayan Das (32), the prime accused in the murder of West Bengal-based Akansha Sharma, was brought to Bankura by a police team from Bhopal on Monday on transit remand. The team landed in Dum Dum airport at 6.30 pm, following which he was taken out amidst tight security past the gathered crowd. Sources said the team would reach Bankura by road at around 10 pm.

“He will be produced in court tomorrow. A murder case has been registered against him, and additional sections may be added to the case,” SP (Bankura) Sukhendu Heera told The Indian Express.

“He was fluent in English. He was smart, sharp-minded and had planned everything. I want him hanged,” said Shivendra Sharma, father of Akansha Sharma.

According to police sources, it has been difficult to dig out his profile so far, since the state police did not get time to interrogate him.

An official also said the accused changed his statements “every minute”, making it difficult to ascertain any details.

“It was initially a case of kidnapping, but turned out to be a murder case. Later, it was discovered that the accused had murdered his parents as well. Bhopal Police had been interrogating him so far. We will try to find out the motive behind Akansha’s murder, and will appeal for police custody before court,” said a police officer.

Police sources said Das, an unemployed college dropout, had maintained more than five fake profiles on social media, which he used to allegedly “fool” Akansha, who always wanted to settle abroad.

He had allegedly been lying to Akansha for more than seven years, telling her that his parents were in America, he would find her a job there and then they would settle somewhere in the United States.

After Akansha started living with him in Bhopal, she allegedly kept asking him about his promises. Police suspect she was suspicious about Udayan’s background, and this allegedly created differences between them, leading to regular domestic fights.

Das had allegedly submitted a letter to the local police station in his area in Bhopal, saying Akansha and he were married against her family’s wishes. Due to this, when Akansha’s parents tried getting in touch with the police station, they allegedly did not help them.

“He had given a letter in police station, saying Akansha’s parents were disturbing them since they had married against their wish. This letter was submitted in October, by which time he had already murdered Akansha,” said a police official.

The local police allegedly took action only when Bankura Police insisted they had the court’s permission to carry out a search at the residence of the accused.