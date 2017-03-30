Akansh Sen murder case: Property of absconding accused, kin to be attached, says police

Accused Balraj Singh Randhawa (Source: Kamleshwar Singh) Accused Balraj Singh Randhawa (Source: Kamleshwar Singh)

AN ABSCONDING murder accused, Balraj Singh Randhawa, wanted in the murder of Akansh Sen, a relative of Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, owns a total 19 marlas of land at his native village Hansali in Fathegarh Sahib and this land will be attached during proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings against him.

A source said, “Huge properties including ancestral property of Randhawa was found registered in the name of Randhawa’s mother, Ramanjeet Kaur, who is residing at Akal Ashram Colony, Sohana, in Mohali. The details about the property of accused Randhawa was provided by the revenue departments of district Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib etc.”

Randhawa is absconding since after the murder of Akansh Sen, who was run over by a white colour BMW, which was being driven by Randhawa, on February 9. Another accused, Harmehtab Singh Farid, was sitting on the front passenger seat and reportedly egged on Randhawa to kill Sen. Farid was arrested on February 16.

DSP (central) Ram Gopal said, “We have obtained the property details of Randhawa and came to know that he is the owner of 19 marla land in Hansali village. His late father was the sarpanch of Hansali village and after his death, more than 25 acres were transferred on the name of Randhawa’s mother Ramanjeet Kaur.” Police have moved an application in a local court for declaring Randhawa a PO in the murder case.

Police sources said the BMW, which was used in the murder, was also registered in the name of Randhawa.

The Chandigarh police has already announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Randhawa. Accused Randhawa is the youngest brother of his two elder sisters, who are settled abroad. A case against Randhawa and Farid was registered at Sector 3 police station.

