Akalis target Congress MLA for ‘hosting’ Raja Bhaiya, AAP raises illegal mining

SAD MLAs protest in the Assembly with posters of Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon with UP strongman Raja Bhaiyya, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) SAD MLAs protest in the Assembly with posters of Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon with UP strongman Raja Bhaiyya, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The last day of Winter Session of Punjab Assembly saw heated exchange between Congress and Akali Dal legislators over the issue of Uttar Pradesh legislator Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya’s meeting Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon.

Raising the issue, Akali legislator Pawan Kumar Tinu attacked Congress for hosting “gangsters” in the state. He described Raja Bhaiya as “UP’s biggest gangster and who has a crocodile at his place”. Akali MLAs also asked for a probe into Raja Bhaiya’s visit to meet Dhillon. Hitting back at SAD, Dhillon said: “Raja Bhaiya first went to Badals’ farm and subsequently went to stay at Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s place.”

Led by Majithia, Akali leaders staged a walkout carrying placards with picture of Dhillon with Raja Bhaiya. Later, Dhillon later told mediapersons that he met Raja Bhaiya on the request of a BJP leader, who said that that Raja Bhaiya wanted to visit his farm. Dhillon added that only thing he knew about him that he was an elected representative in Uttar Pradesh. He said that Raja Bhaiya also told him that he had visited the farm of Badals and will go to Amritsar and will stay at Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s place. Majithia, in turn, accused Dhillon of “subverting” the issue. “He has made ridiculous comments. We exposed him with photographs. He tried to subvert the issue. Congress leaders are hosting the gangsters and it is a serious issue, especially after recent revelations of nexus between gangsters and terrorists,” Majithia said.

On the issue of illegal sand mining, heated barbs were exchanged between Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira and the Congress after ruling party MLAs took a strong exception to Khaira naming all Congress leaders while raking up issue.

Khaira first trained his guns on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, questioning why nothing happened despite Amarinder announcing that he had asked Chief Secretary for an action taken report on Justice J S Narang (retd) Commission report on the sand mines auction controversy.

The counter attack for the Congress was led by ministers Navjot Sidhu and Brahm Mohindra. Later, Khaira withdrew his comments attacking all Congressmen while praising “celebrity” Navjot Sidhu and invoking “respect” he had for Mohindra.

Amid the verbal duel, Congress legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also raised the issue of summoning of Khaira by a court in a drugs case.

AAP legislator Kanwar Sandhu while questioning whether it was legal to set up toll plaza on Siswan-Kurali which was “neither a national highway nor state highway, but only a scheduled road”, claimed that toll road provided connectivity to Sukhvilas, a luxury resort and joint venture of Badals and Oberio Group. Sandhu demanded to know if it was possible to charge annual tax from Sukhvilas instead of charging toll tax from people. Congress MLAs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Balbir Sidhu too raised the issue, questioning “whether the road was for people” and whether “road was extended up to the hotel by private contractor”.

Congress minister Brahm Mohindra termed the question raised by Sandhu as “intelligent” and “shandaar” (fabulous) and said the matter will be looked into.

During the discussion over a question on Shagun scheme, AAP MLA Aman Arora questioned when Congress government will raise Shagun scheme amount — rechristened as Ashirwad scheme by Congress government — from Rs 15000 to Rs 51000 as promised by Congress in poll manifesto.

Welfare Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said it was Congress government that had increased the Shagun amount to Rs 15000 to each beneficiary in 2002, raising it from Rs 6100 per beneficiary during SAD-BJP regime in 1997-2002. Dharamsot said, there was no increase in subsequent ten years of Akali rule. He added that Congress government had enhanced the amount to Rs 21000 and in “next few months” the amount will be enhanced to Rs 51000 as promised by Congress in its manifesto. Dharamsot said government will clear all pending dues under the Ashirwad scheme by December end.

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Sidhu announced a departmental probe into sewage treatment plant project for Dhilwan after Sukhpal Khaira questioned “planning of the project” where land for the sewage treatment plant was not yet available, despite government spending “Rs 10 crore” on the project. He demanded that related works for Bholath and Begowal be also included in the purview of the probe. Khaira essentially demanded vigilance inquiry to which Sidhu responded by saying that power to order Vigilance inquiry vested with Chief Minister. Amarinder Singh later stood up and said let departmental probe take place first. Sidhu agreed to get probe conducted for Begowal and Bholath too, besides Dhilwan. “I will respond in one month,” Sidhu said.

