Akali team meets Pakistan envoy, raises ‘conversion’ of Sikhs

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday met Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood and sought immediate intervention of the Pakistan government to stop alleged attempts being made to convert Sikhs to Islam in the North West Frontier Province.

The delegation also called for strict action against officials who had coerced members of the Sikh community in Hunga district of Khyber Pakthtunkhwa to convert to Islam. It also requested that a delegation of the SGPC be allowed to visit the affected families.

Delegation members, including MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder, former MP Tarlochan Singh, SAD Delhi president Manjit Singh GK and SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also urged the High Commissioner to ensure full protection of all Sikh families residing in NWFP, a press statement by the Akali Dal said.

“The Pakistan High Commissioner told the visiting delegation that an officer of local administration had an altercation with Sikh community members. He said the concerned officer had been suspended immediately for using objectionable language and an inquiry committee has been formed to probe the issue which would submit its report at the earliest. He also assured the delegation that Sikhs in Pakistan were very much part of the country,” added the statement.

Sukhbir Badal also brought to the notice of the High Commissioner that Akal Takht was the supreme religious authority of the Sikhs and dates decided by it to mark religious functions should be adhered by the Pakistan government. He said the Pakistan government could consult the SGPC on this issue as it was the elected body of the Sikh community. He said it was unfortunate that “a small group of unelected representatives” were deciding such dates in Pakistan.

