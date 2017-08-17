Akali Dal workers booked for attack on police station in Punjab

They have been booked for attempt to murder, ransom and stopping police officials from performing their duty on Monday night. The accused allegedly came to free one Beant Singh, his wife Raminder Kaur and their son Sarabjit Singh, from police custody. (Representational Image) They have been booked for attempt to murder, ransom and stopping police officials from performing their duty on Monday night. The accused allegedly came to free one Beant Singh, his wife Raminder Kaur and their son Sarabjit Singh, from police custody. (Representational Image)

Police have booked seven women and five men along with unidentified persons for attacking Chohla Sahib police station at Tarn Taran on the eve of Independence Day. All accused belongs to SAD (Badal).

The list of accused includes SAD sarpanch of Varayan village, Davinder Singh, his wife Manjit Kaur, Milkha Singh, Jasbir Singh , Kabul Singh, Shawinder Singh, Baldev Singh, Jasbir Kaur, Daljit Kaur, Baljit Kaur, Kulwinder Kaur, Simarjit Kaur and Ranjit Kaur.

They have been booked for attempt to murder, ransom and stopping police officials from performing their duty on Monday night. The accused allegedly came to free one Beant Singh, his wife Raminder Kaur and their son Sarabjit Singh, from police custody.

Beant, his wife and son had been booked in July 2016 for alleged murder of Bachan Singh. Bachan was the unmarried brother of Beant, and was allegedly killed to grab his land. While Raminder Kaur has been in jail since July 2016, the other accused were on the run and were arrested on

Monday.

According to FIR, Sarpanch Davinder Singh and others attacked the police station on Monday night to free the accused, but failed. They allegedly broke the windows and doors of the police station.

Meanwhile, SAD’s Tarn Taran MP, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, alleged that police had falsely implicated SAD workers.

“All this high handedness on the part of the police is at the instance of Congress MLA and other Congress workers. The excesses and cruelty is being done by Punjab’s Captain government,” he said.

SAD workers also staged a dharna against Punjab government in front of police station Chohla Sahib on

Wednesday. “No accused has been arrested yet as SSP Darshan Singh has marked inquiry in the case registered against SAD Sarpanch and others,” said SHO Sukhraj Singh.

