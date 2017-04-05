Akal Takht summons 44 Sikh politicians for seeking Dera Sacha Sauda support in 2017 polls

High priests at Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar on Tuesday. Rana Simranjit Singh. (File) High priests at Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar on Tuesday. Rana Simranjit Singh. (File)

In a first, 44 Sikh politicians have been summoned to the Akal Takht on April 17 for canvassing Dera Sacha Sauda sect for the votes of its followers in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections held on February 4.

Dera Sacha Sauda and its followers were banned by the Akal Takht in 2007, and its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim declared a blasphemer for allegedly trying to look and behave like Guru Gobind Singh during a religious congregation in Bathinda district of Punjab.

The Shiromani Akali Dal controlled Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) was to implement the Akal Takht edict. Among those summoned are 29 SAD politicians, 14 Congressmen and one politician from Aam Adami Party.

Sikander Singh Maluka, minister in the previous SAD government, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Surjit Singh Rakhra are among the Akalis who have been summoned. From Congress, Arjun Singh, son of Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, has been summoned along with cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsaut, Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Waring and former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhatthal. From AAP, Narinder Singh Sandha has been summoned.

The summons were issued Tuesday after a meeting of the top Sikh clergy who discussed the SGPC report. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh read out the names of the politician who were mentioned in SGPC report submitted by a three-member committee.

“We have received report from SGPC. There are 44 names in the report. All these politicians are supposed to appear before the Akal Takht on April 17 at 12 to give the clarification over the issue,” the Akal Takht head said.

The heads of three other Sikh seats — Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Iqbal Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Gaini Mal Singh and Takht Damdma Sahib Jathedar Gaini Gurmukh Singh — were present in the meeting and the press conference. Takht Hazoor Sahib Jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh did not attend.

The controversy erupted after Dera Sacha Sauda publicly extended political support to SAD and its ally BJP in 2017 Assembly elections. Prominent SAD leaders made no secret of the fact that they were wooing the Dera for votes. SAD Talwandi Sabo candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu had promised that the Dera would be allowed to resume religious congregation in Punjab if SAD won the election.

After the election, Akal Takht asked the SGPC to probe and make list of Sikh politicians who had sought or taken the Dera’s support.

Interestingly, among those summoned are Sikh politicians who do not observe kesh. According to tradition, only Sikh with kesh are summoned to the Akal Takht. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also visited Dera Sacah Suda during 2012 Punjab Assembly elections. He, however, has not been summoned as committee limited itself to only 2017 Assembly elections.

