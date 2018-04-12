Row over Nanak Shah Fakir: Akal Takht Jathedar calls urgent meeting as demand to excommunicate Harinder Sikka grows

Students stage a protest against movie Nanak Shah Fakir in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Students stage a protest against movie Nanak Shah Fakir in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has called a meeting of five Sikh Jathedars on Thursday to take deliberate on producer Harinder Sikka’s refusal to abide by orders of Akal Takht to withdraw his movie Nanak Shah Fakir from cinemas. In a statement, Akal Takht Jathedar said that an urgent meeting has been called to discuss the controversy surrounding Nanak Shah Fakir movie. Meanwhile, several Sikh bodies have asked the Akal Takht to excommunicate Sikka from community for violating its diktat.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh had ‘imposed ban’ on upcoming Hindi Movie Nanak Shah Fakir day on April 9. It was Gaini Gurbachan Singh in first place, who had showered praises on the movie producer Harinder Sikka for making movie in 2015.

His recent statement further read, “Akal Takht has imposed a ban on the movie. It should not be shown in any part of the world. SGPC has already already taken back all the letters written giving approval to the movie. Harinder Singh Sikka should not release the movie.”

Interestingly till March 28 last month, SGPC and Akal Takht were silent on the movie Nanak Shah Fakir. Actually both institutions had already given their consent for the movie.

SGPC had even released a statement on March 28 suggesting Sikhs not to judge the movie before watching it. However, it did a u-turn very next day and that was followed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh’s u-turn on the issue.

Now both Akal Takht Jathedar and SGPC are under immense pressure to make Sikh community believe that both have been against the release of movie all through.

“Akal Takht Jathedar has not been left with much options. He had given a letter in praise of Sikka in 2015 . So he must take a strong decision against Sikka to undo his past association with him. It will also save face of the SGPC,” said an SGPC executive member not wanted to be named.

SGPC member Karnail Singh Panjoli said, “Sikka has been violating orders of Akal Takht on movie and hence he should be excommunicated from community.”

Paramjit Singh Mand, president of Sikh Youth of Punjab, a sister body of Dal Khalsa, said, “Akal Takht must excommunicate Sikka from community for going against the community. Otherwise Gaini Gurbachan Singh would again face warth of community.”

