Akal Takht Jathedar calls meet on October 5, action likely against Sucha Singh Langah

AKAL TAKHT jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh is set to take action against former Punjab Cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah, who is wanted by the Gurdaspur police in connection with a rape case.bIn a press note issued Monday, the Jathedar said, “Langah violated the Sikh code of conduct and people like him are a blot on Sikhism.” Giani Gurbachan Singh said, “I have called a meeting on October 5 to take action on this issue,” said Jathedar.

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal started his campaign for the Gurdaspur by-election Monday by claiming that Langah was no longer associated with the party. Alliance partner BJP’s candidate Swaran Singh Salaria had earlier spoken in support of Langah.

Sukhbir was slated to launch his campaign Sunday but delayed for a day as he decided to do so only after accepting Langah’s ‘resignation’ from the primary membership of the party. “We have sacked him from all posts, including primary membership of the party. I strongly condemn whatever has happened. It is a legal matter and the court will decide,” Sukhbir told mediapersons in Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur, after a rally.

