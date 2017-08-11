A crude bomb, a letter from ‘IM’ spark panic aboard train

Government Railway Police ADG B K Maurya said that initial probe has suggested that the recovered explosive was not a fully-assembled bomb and had no timer or device to trigger an explosion. (Source: ANI) Government Railway Police ADG B K Maurya said that initial probe has suggested that the recovered explosive was not a fully-assembled bomb and had no timer or device to trigger an explosion. (Source: ANI)

PANIC GRIPPED the Amritsar-bound Akal Takht Express after a passenger spotted a crude bomb and a letter purportedly written by the Indian Mujahideen — claiming that India will have to pay for the “murder” of suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Dujana — while the train was approaching a station in Amethi on Thursday.

The passenger spotted the bomb at the toilet of coach B3 around 1 am. Following this, the train was stopped at Akbarganj station and the bomb disposal squad called in. Akbarganj is around 70 km from Lucknow. Government Railway Police ADG B K Maurya said that initial probe has suggested that the recovered explosive was not a fully-assembled bomb and had no timer or device to trigger an explosion.

“It appears to be some explosive like the ones used in crackers. It appeared as if it was assembled only to scare… The bomb, wrapped in sutli (jute thread), was found in a packet with two lighters. It seems someone was playing mischief to grab attention,” he added. “The train starts its journey from Howrah. The explosive could have been placed in the coach at any station,” he added. The train was on way to Amritsar from Kolkata.

Northern Railways spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said coaches B3 and B4 were vacated after the explosive was discovered in the toilet of B3. The train later left for Amritsar at 7.32 am. “The explosive has been described as low intensity but a detailed report will be submitted later,” said Lucknow GRP SP Saumitra Yadav. He added that an FIR has been registered at Charbagh GRP station under Explosive Substances Act and the recovered material will be sent for forensic examination. “Officers of Anti-Terrorism Squad are inquiring into the incident,” he said.

The letter, written in Hindi, warned — Dujana ki sahadat ka badla ab Hindustan ko chukana padega — Indian Mujahideen (India will have to face consequences of Dujana’s death — Mujahideen), police said. Dujana, who belonged to Pakistan, was allegedly Lashkar-e-Taiba’s divisional commander in south Kashmir. He was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 1.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App