Akal Takht excommunicates Sucha Singh Langah without a hearing

In view of a rape case registered against former Punjab Cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah, the Akal Takht on Thursday excommunicated him from Sikh fold for bringing disgrace to the community. The decision was taken at an urgent meeting of five Jathedars in Amritsar called by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh to discuss the issue. A person is generally given an opportunity to defend himself before being excommunicated by Akal Takht. Langah, however, was not not given opportunity to present his case. He was not even summoned.

Having physical relationship outside marriage is violation of one of the four strict norms in the Sikh code of conduct. Akal Takht Jathedar said that Sucha Singh Langah has violated Sikh code of conduct despite being on the important positions and brought disgrace for community. “Hence, he is excommunicated from the community. No Sikh should keep any social relationship with Langha from today onwards,” he said.

Twenty-eight Sikhs have been excommunicated from community since 1920 after formation of SGPC. Some of the them were taken back in fold after they accepted their mistakes. Earlier, present SAD(Badal) women wing president Bibi Jagir Kaur was also excommunicated by the Akal Takht on the issue of Nanakshahi Calendar in 2000. It was, however, a controversial decisions and was overturned within months. Parallel Jathedars, appointed by the Sarbat Khalsa, had also excommunicated Langah at a meeting held in Amritsar on Wednesday.

In Langah’s case, the decision comes close to the polling in Gurdaspur bypoll. Akal Takht’s decision is expected to give a face-saver to SAD before the electoral battle, where it is backing alliance partner BJP’s Swaran Salaria.

On the run since last Friday, Langah surrendered before a Gurdaspur court on Wednesday. Langah was SGPC member from Dhariwal. His resignation has already been accepted by the SGPC. Any excommunicated Sikh can be taken back if he accepts his mistake and bows to sentence from Akal Takht.

SIKHS EXCOMMUNICATED BY AKAL TAKHT

* August 9, 1928: Teja Singh and Niranjan Kaur for tempering with Guru Granth Sahib gurbani

* July 5, 1977: Giani Bhag Singh Ambala for writing a book on Dasam Granth

* July 5, 1977: Baba Santa Singh (taken back in 2001) and then Union Home Minister Buta Singh for kar sewa to reconstruct Akal Takht building

* February, 1987: Then CM Surjit Singh Barnala for defying an edict to step down

* August 17, 1998: Piara Singh Bhaniara for comparing himself with Guru Gobind Singh

* November 22, 1998: US-based Sikh Mohinder Singh for tempering with Sikh code of conduct. Taken back in 2003

* January 26, 2000: Then SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur due to differences over Nanakshahi calendar

* July 11, 2003: Sikh writer Gurbaksh Singh Kalaafgana for his controversial writings

* March 10, 2004: Joginder Singh, editor of a Punjabi news paper, for blasphemy

* January 26, 2010: Former Akal Takht Jathedar Darshan Singh for remarks against Guru Gobind Singh. As Akal Takht Jathedar, Darshan Singh had excommunicated then Punjab CM Surjit Singh Barnala in 1987.

* July 16, 2014: Then Haryana minister Harmohinder Chatha, Jagdish Jhinda and former SGPC member Didar Nalvi for thier role Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee formation

* June 5, 2016: Five US Sikhs Kuldeep Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Rajinder Singh, and Amarjit Singh “Narula” for tampering with baptism code

