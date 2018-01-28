AK Saseendran acquitted in sleaze talk case

Former Kerela transport minister AK Saseendran Former Kerela transport minister AK Saseendran

A magistrate’s court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday acquitted NCP legislator A K Saseendran in the case pertaining to sleaze talk, an allegation a woman had made against him. Saseendran had to quit as transport minister in April last year after the Mangalam TV channel telecast the alleged conversation.

The first-class judicial magistrate court cleared Saseendran of the charges after the woman journalist withdrew her complaint and changed her statements against him, saying she was not sure whether it was Saseendran who had misbehaved with her at his official residence. Besides, she said she could not identify the voice of Saseendran in the sleaze talk tape.

Saseendran got another relief when the court on Saturday rejected a PIL, which said the woman journalist had withdrawn her complaint under duress.

The exoneration could pave way for Saseendran’s re-entry into the LDF cabinet. After Saseendran quit, NCP legislator Thomas Chandy had taken his place. But in November last year Chandy had to resign over allegations that he had encroached upon a wetland area and violated conservation rules while constructing a resort in Alappuzha. The NCP kept the cabinet berth open for Saseendran and Chandy on the ground that the first to get acquitted can occupy the slot.

Saseendran said, “I am happy I could prove my innocence. It is up to the party to decide on my re-entry into the cabinet.”

