AK Antony hospitalised after suffering light brain stroke

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2017 10:21 pm
AK Antony was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Wednesday. Congress Leader AK Antony. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Jain)
Former defence minister A K Antony, who suffered a minor brain stroke, has been admitted to a hospital here, and his condition is stable at present, doctors on Thursday said. The 76-year-old Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Wednesday.

“He had suffered a mild brain stroke following which he was brought here. His condition is stable at present, and no surgery is required at the moment,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Antony had been admitted into the Nursing Ward of the hospital under the care of Dr R S Tonk, the doctor added.

The former defence minister and Kerala chief minister was admitted to the Centre-run hospital after he “suffered a minor brain haemorrhage” when he had a fall in his house, a hospital doctor, who did not wish to be named, had said yesterday.

Antony, defence minister in the previous UPA government, served in that position for seven-and-a-half years, the longest stint so far for an Indian defence minister.

“A stroke is not that common at his age, but he had some co-morbid conditions, which could have triggered it,” the senior doctor said, when asked about his condition.

