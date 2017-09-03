AK-47 found on naxal killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

The other encounter took place in Kandulnar forests when a joint team of the DRG and local police was out on the search operation in Madded area that left constable Budiya Karma injured, the officer said. (Representational Image) The other encounter took place in Kandulnar forests when a joint team of the DRG and local police was out on the search operation in Madded area that left constable Budiya Karma injured, the officer said. (Representational Image)

A naxal was killed and a police jawan injured in separate gun-battles between security forces and ultras in forests of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The encounter wherein one Maoist was killed occurred under Farsegarh police station limits, while a police personnel was injured in the face-off in Madded police station area, DIG (Dantewada Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Separate teams of security forces were involved in these incidents that occurred this evening. In the first incident, a heavy encounter borke out between a joint team of the DRG (District Reserve Group), Special Task Force (STF), and CoBRA’s (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 204th battalion and naxals in the interiors of Farsegarh, around 450 kms away from here.

“After the firing stopped, body of a naxal clad in ‘uniform’ was recovered,” the DIG said. One AK-47 rifle, magazines and one wireless set, along with Maoist-related material, were recovered from the spot, he added.

“The identity of the deceased ultra was yet to be ascertained. However, since he was carrying an AK 47, it is believed that he was a senior rank cadre,” the DIG said, adding that the details will be known once the party reaches its base.

The other encounter took place in Kandulnar forests when a joint team of the DRG and local police was out on the search operation in Madded area that left constable Budiya Karma injured, the officer said.

“Karma sustained bullet injuries on his hands,” he added. On receipt of information, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured was shifted to Bijapur hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger, he said.

