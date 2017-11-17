Ajoy Kumar made Congress Jharkhand chief

Lok Sabha MP Ajoy Kumar (Source: Twitter/ @drajoykumar) Lok Sabha MP Ajoy Kumar (Source: Twitter/ @drajoykumar)

The Congress on Thursday appointed former Lok Sabha MP Ajoy Kumar as president of its Jharkhand unit. Assembly elections are due in the state in 2019. Doing a balancing act, while the party appointed Kumar, who joined the Congress from the JVM in 2014, it made veteran Subodh Kant Sahay the campaign committee chief. Alamgir Alam continues to be the CLP leader.

The high command also appointed five zonal coordinators — Rama Khalkho, Ashok Choudhary, Kamalesh Mahto, Sultan Ahmad, Bhim Kumar. The five will not contest the elections.

“There will be a collective leadership in Jharkhand. Ajoy Kumar’s main task as PCC president will be to build the organisational strength from the booth level. The election machinery for 2019 has been set in motion,” AICC in charge of Jharkhand R P N Singh said.

