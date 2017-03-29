Ajmer: Three houses demolished for new airport, villagers cry foul

Villagers of Rathoron ki Dhani in Kishangarh, Ajmer, alleged that despite assurances to the contrary, district authorities on Monday demolished at least three houses as part of work on the upcoming airport project. They said that earlier they had been assured by the authorities, including District Collector Gaurav Goyal, that “only land would be cleared and no houses would be touched.”

Representatives from People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), who reached the spot, said that houses of Usman Khan, Bhanwru Khan and Phuli Khan — a widow — were demolished. “They were not even given time to take out their belongings,” said Kavita Srivastava, Rajasthan president of PUCL.

“It is a complete betrayal. A PUCL delegation met District Collector Gaurav Goyal twice in the day and were given an assurance that no damage would be done. However, before sunset, their houses were brought down,” Srivastava added.

“We were with the SDM when the demolition drive started for the airport runway around 5.30 pm,” said PUCL Ajmer leader Anant Bhatn-agar. The villagers have already been monetarily compensated for the land but the issue is in court over claims of inadequate compensation.

In a meeting on February 27, the activist pointed out, the district administration had assured that the villagers would get employment at the airport, houses under PM Awas Yojana and access to pasture land for their cattle, among other things, so that they can be properly rehabilitated.

“However, none of those promises have been delivered as yet. Moreover, the Collector had assured us that no one will be forcefully evicted and nor will their access road be touched but even these promises were not kept,” Bhatnagar said. Goyal and SDM Ashok Kumar Meena did not respond to calls. The airport is coming up in Kishangarh, about two hours from the state capital.

