Ajmer: Three held after Amarinder tweets on assault on Sikhs

Following outcry over a video showing an assault on Sikhs in Ajmer went viral, police arrested three people, including a sarpanch, on Saturday afternoon. They also lodged an FIR against some people and removed a constable from his post. “We have arrested Ramdev (Rajgarh village sarpanch), Shrawan Singh and Raju for the assault. We have booked them under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 295 A (outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc, to wound the religious feelings of any person) in the case. We have also instituted an inquiry under a deputy SP to ascertain if there was any lapse on part of the police,” Ajmer SP Rajendra Singh said.

Constable Budha Ram, who has been sent to line haazir, was allegedly at the spot when the assault took place. The police action came hours after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Saturday noon: “Just spoke to @VasundharaBJP on assault on Sikhs in Rajasthan, she has assured of strict action against culprits & cop accused of abetting.”

In the video of the assault, which took place in April, at least three Sikh men can be seen being assaulted by villagers in Ajmer’s Naseerabad. Police say that the locals had accused the Sikh men of extortion and molestation. Meanwhile, on May 2, Rajasthan Minority Commission issued summons to Ajmer police as well as the four people who were assaulted. The four people — Nirmal Singh, Harpal Singh, Malkeet Singh and Kuldeep Singh — are said to be sewadars at an Alwar gurdwara.

