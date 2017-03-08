Ajmer blast case: NIA court acquits Swami Aseemanand, convicts three

A special NIA court on Wednesday acquitted key accused Swami Asseemanand in the 2007 Ajmer blast case. It also gave a clean chit to two others. The court, however, found three guilty in the blast case. On October 11, 2007, during the month of Ramzan, a blast rocked the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, killing three and injuring 17 people.

A report in The Caravan magazine quoted Aseemanand as saying that Bhagwat, then RSS general secretary, told him that the blasts should not be linked to the Sangh. “Aseemanand told The Caravan that Bhagwat said of the violence, ‘It is very important that it be done. But you should not link it to the Sangh’,” said a press release issued by the magazine on Wednesday.

The RSS, however, denied the charge and questioned the veracity of the interview with Aseemanand, who is currently in Ambala Central Jail. “It is a rubbish and concocted interview,” said the RSS’s all-India publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya

