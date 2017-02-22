Girl commits suicide in Punjab

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train near here, railway police said on Wednesday. The girl jumped before Ajmer-Amritsar Express train near village Chak Hakeem between Phagwara-Chaheru rail section on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, local government Railway Police Post (GRP) in-charge Gurbhej Singh said.

She was identified as Amandeep Kaur, resident of local Urban Estate and was pursuing B Com, he said.

The body was handed over to her family members after post mortem, Singh said.

A case under section 174 of CrPc was registered in this regard, he added.