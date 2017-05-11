AJL Plot: Vora seeks quashing of ED’s case, Punjab and Haryana HC seeks reply

Punjab and Haryana High Court. Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a petition filed by senior Congress leader and Chairman of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) Moti Lal Vora. In his petition, Vora has sought quashing of the money-laundering case registered by ED for alleged irregularities in the allotment of a plot to the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

In his appeal before the court, the 88-year-old leader, who was questioned last month in connection with the case, has alleged harassment by ED during the investigation.

The bench of Chief Justice Shiavax Jal Vazifdar and Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal asked the ED to file a response by May 23, explaining why the investigation, including Vora’s arrest in the case, should not be stayed.

ED suspects that out-of-turn favours and illegal extensions were granted to AJL during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana in 2005.

