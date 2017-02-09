AJL chairperson Motilal Vora not cooperating in probe: ED to Punjab and Haryana HC

The ED told the HC that though Vora was required to furnish documents, he had refused to appear before it despite three summons and rather sent request through his counsel to adjourn the matter. The ED told the HC that though Vora was required to furnish documents, he had refused to appear before it despite three summons and rather sent request through his counsel to adjourn the matter.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Motilal Vora, chairperson of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), was not cooperating in investigation into the case registered by it on July 15 last year into the allotment of industrial plot to AJL (National Herald newspaper publisher) in Panchkula.

A plot in Panchkula was allotted to AJL by the Congress government in Haryana in 2005 and Vora is a senior Congress leader.

The ED told the HC that though Vora was required to furnish documents, he had refused to appear before it despite three summons and rather sent request through his counsel to adjourn the matter. The case will now come up for hearing on March 2.