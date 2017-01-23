Delhi confidential: What’s cooking?

Ajit Singh. Ajit Singh.

What’s Cooking?

AJIT SINGH, whose RLD has been left to fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, is exploring other options. The RLD chief is learnt to be in touch with a dozen-odd small outfits representing different caste groups in the state. He had a long discussion over the political situation in the state with JD(U) leaders Sharad Yadav and K C Tyagi in the national capital on Saturday and is also learnt to have broached the subject with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has addressed a number of meetings in Uttar Pradesh in the past three months. Tyagi and Yadav were in Patna on Sunday and indications are that Nitish will unveil the party’s plans for Uttar Pradesh among other political issues at JD(U)’s core group meeting on Monday.

No Farewell Parade

CRPF DG K Durga Prasad, who is set to retire in February, has refused to inspect the farewell parade from his force. Hundreds of personnel from field formations across the country who had already begun to report at CRPF Academy at Kadarpur for the parade have been asked to go back. A communication in this regard was sent to all concerned IGs last week. They were asked not to send any personnel for the parade and call back those who had arrived in Delhi. Every time a CAPF DG retires, personnel from across the country gather in Delhi to give the outgoing chief a farewell parade. Prasad is learnt to be “abhorrent” to this colonial legacy and has asked the force not to waste manpower on such rituals.

Few Takers

WHEN HE joined the Congress, everyone expected Navjot Singh Sidhu to campaign across Punjab. However, not ready to cede any ground to the cricketer-turned-politician, candidates belonging to the camp of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh are not too keen to utilise Sidhu’s services. These leaders also rule out the possibility of Sidhu being made deputy chief minister if Congress comes to power, pointing out that both Sidhu and Amarinder are Sidhu Jat Sikhs from Patiala.

Spot The Difference

THE HRD Ministry has finally finished working on regulations to set up ‘World Class Institutions’. It has assimilated public feedback on the proposed regulations and is currently preparing a note for Cabinet’s approval. Probably the biggest change in the draft regulations, based on public feedback, is the name of the proposed institutions itself. The ministry has decided to replace the title ‘World Class Institutions’ with ‘Institutions of Eminence’. The government apparently got a lot of flak for proposing a presumptuous tag such as ‘world class’ without any of the selected institutions even figuring in the top 100 in world ranking. These 20 institutions aspire to figure among the top-ranking institutions of the world.