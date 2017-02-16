Ajit Pawar rules out truck with Sena, says CM Devendra Fadnavis ‘stooping too low’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis . (PTI Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis . (PTI Photo)

LAMBASTING CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis for indulging in “blatant lies,” NCP leader Ajit Pawar ruled out the possibility of any truck with Shiv Sena.

“There is no possibility of NCP joining hands with Shiv Sena after the civic polls. Our ideologies are different. NCP is a secular party, while the Sena has its own ideology,” said Pawar on Wednesday, while campaigning for the party candidates in Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad .

On Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s comment that Mumbai’s development had taken place under Congress-NCP rule, Pawar said, “Uddhav Thackeray was stating the fact… he has now realised whatever the BJP says has no grain of truth.”

He added that the BJP has been busy spreading falsehoods in its desperate bid to grab power. “Now BJP’s own alliance partner has come forward and put forth the truth before the people, who actually are well aware of the development work carried out during the Congress-NCP regime,” he told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, at the press conference convened by NCP, especially in the wake of the remarks made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week, Pawar said the CM was “stooping very low”, when he remarked that the NCP should be uprooted from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Entire Maharashtra knows the progress made by Pimpri-Chinchwad, which is counted among the top cities of the country,” he said, adding that the CM was employing the language that does not suit the office he holds.

Pointing out that the development in Pimpri-Chinchwad would take care of the next 20-25 years, Pawar said, “Compared to other cities in state, Pimpri-Chinchwad was far ahead on development index.”

He further said that the CM was repeatedly indulging in blatant lies. “Before coming to power, the BJP had promised that illegal constructions would be regularised, the issue Red Zone would be resolved, penalty tax would be waived. But, in the last two years of its rule, the BJP government has not lived up to even one of the promises. On top of it, it is again making false promises. Last time, people believed in their promises. However, this time, we are confident that the people will not fall prey to their falsehoods,” he said.

When asked how he rated the chances of NCP in PMC and PCMC polls, Pawar said he was confident his party would get majority in both the civic bodies. “I will let you know the final figure of how many of our corporators will be elected by next week…but I am fully confident we will win majority in both civic bodies,” he said.

Pawar also pointed out that the NCP has never supported criminals. “However, BJP has not only welcomed those facing serious criminal charges, but has even given them nominations. Despite the CM holding the charge of home ministry, crime rates across Maharashtra have been rising,” he said.

Pawar said 15 ministers of the incumbent government were facing corruption charges and no action has been taken against them. “Yet, the CM talks about transparency. This is nothing but ridiculous…,” he added.

When asked how he would react to the CM’s remarks that the NCP was a confused party, Pawar said,”BJP was a ‘bhrashtachari jatiavadi…(corrupt and casteist)’ party…” He urged the NCP leaders and workers to hit back on social media, if the BJP resorts to attacking the party. “Give them a befitting reply,” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP President Sanjog Waghere, former MLA Anna Bansode, NCP leader Jagdish Shetty and candidates Yogesh Behl and Nana Kate were also present at the event.