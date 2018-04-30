Ajit Jogi’s Chhattisgarh Janata Congress holds show of strength rally in Raipur

The Chhattisgarh Janata Congress was formed after Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of the state, split from the Congress. (File) The Chhattisgarh Janata Congress was formed after Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of the state, split from the Congress. (File)

In what was a show of strength with election six months away, the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress held a massive rally in the state capital of Raipur on Sunday, with party chief Ajit Jogi accusing the BJP government and its Chief Minister of being corrupt, and asserting the CJC’s regional identity. The Chhattisgarh Janata Congress was formed after Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of the state, split from the Congress. Since then the CJC has positioned itself as a third player in a state that has in its history seen largely bipolar contests, the BSP being limited to a few seats, and holding only one in the 90 member assembly. Encouraged by the size of the crowd, Jogi, however, said that the show if strength proved that they were not “the third front bu the first.”

On a rally held on the day Jogi turned 72, with the party also saying that their aim was “Mission 72”, Jogi said that Raman Singh had become “Rakam Singh”. “He has become Rakam Singh. His money was deposited in offshore accounts. This was our money and we will bring it back,” he said.

Jogi also said that his party had made the country’s first affidavit to the High Court with assurances made in their manifesto. “We have given an affidavit to the High Court that we will give Rs 2500 support price to farmers for their paddy. If I do not fulfil my promises, you can take me to court.” He also stressed the point of employment for the youth, and safety for women, adding that Raman Singh had gone from “Chawal vale baba” to “Daru vale baba.”

The Jogis have positioned the party as one that represents Chhattisgarh’s regional identity and in a speech made primarily in the Chhattisgarhi dialect, Jogi said the party had been formed to counter decisions made for the state in Delhi instead of in Chhattisgarh itself.

