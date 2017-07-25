NSA Ajit Doval’s Beijing visit not an opportunity to settle border standoff: Chinese newspaper

The soldiers from both the nations are locked in a face-off in Doklam area of Sikkim Sector for over a month. The soldiers from both the nations are locked in a face-off in Doklam area of Sikkim Sector for over a month.

Two days ahead of his visit to Beijing for BRICS National Security Advisers’ summit meeting, state-sponsored Chinese newspaper Global Times has alleged India’s NSA Ajit Doval is “believed to be one of the main schemers” behind the Doklam standoff. In an editorial, the Chinese newspaper also underlined that the summit “is a routine conference held in preparation for the BRICS summit” and India “should not look at it as a platform to address Sino-Indian border skirmishes”.

The article said that NSA Doval “is believed to be one of the main schemers behind the current border standoff between Chinese and Indian troops”. It further added that “the Chinese side will not talk with India on the issue before the Indian troops’ unconditional withdrawal from Chinese territory.”

The Global Times, which is a mouthpiece for China’s Communist government, went on to say that Doval’s visit to Beijing is “not an opportunity to settle the standoff in accordance with India’s will”. It further asked India to “give up its illusions”. “Doval will inevitably be disappointed if he attempts to bargain with Beijing over the border disputes. India’s unconditional withdrawal is China’s bottom line,” the editorial said.

It added that China has no reason to back down from its demands and India should solve the matter with “dignity” by withdrawing their troops. “We believe that if India complies with international laws, then the withdrawal will display dignity. Beijing has no obligation to coordinate with New Delhi to withdraw its troops or suspend its road construction,” the editorial said.

The newspaper again warned India, saying “Beijing will fight to the end to safeguard its territory and resist being deterred or hijacked by any force”. “The PLA is capable enough to take actions that neither Indian troops nor the government can afford. We don’t believe India is willing and determined to have an all-out military showdown with China,” it further said.

Doval, who will attend a meeting of NSAs from BRICS countries in Beijing on July 27-28 hosted by his Chinese counterpart and State Councillor Yang Jiechi, is expected to raise the ongoing tensions between the two nations, which have escalated after Indian troops prohibited Chinese army officials from building a road in the disputed area, claimed by India’s ally Tibet. The soldiers from both the nations are locked in a face-off in Dokalam area of Sikkim Sector for over a month.

