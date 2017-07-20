Ajit Doval to visit China for BRICS NSA’s meet on July 27-28

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval being welcomed by China’s State Councillor, Yang Jiechi at lat year’s 19th India-China Boundary talks in Beijing. (Source: pti photo) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval being welcomed by China’s State Councillor, Yang Jiechi at lat year’s 19th India-China Boundary talks in Beijing. (Source: pti photo)

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China over the Doklam issue, National Ajit Doval will travel to Beijing to attend the BRICS NSA’s meeting scheduled for later this month.

Briefing the media over the security situation at the border, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay confirmed that Doval will be visiting the country on July 27-28. The meeting will be hosted by Doval’s counterpart Yang Jiechi.

On the Doklam issue, Baglay said India is hoping to find a peaceful solution to resolve all the problems. “Diplomatic channels and diplomatic communications have never been ceased, they have never broken,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, replying to a question from Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Agarwal on the border dispute, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj India faces a security challenge if China unilaterally changes the status-quo at tri-junction point between China-India and Bhutan.

“Saare desh humare saath hain aur sabhi desh samjh rahe hain ki bharat ne jo apna mat rakha hai woh galat nahi hai (All countries are supporting us and they understand that India’s viewpoint on the issue is not incorrect),” Swaraj added.

The Chinese state media raised the pitch on the border standoff in recent weeks. In a scathing editorial, China’s Global Timesr claimed that Narendra Modi being elected as Prime Minister in 2014 has fuelled India’s nationalist elements.

“India is weaker than China in terms of national strength, but its strategists and politicians have shown no wisdom in preventing India’s China policy from being kidnapped by rising nationalism. This will put India’s own interests in jeopardy,” the editorial read.

