Ajit Doval meets Donald Trump’s NSA-designate

NATIONAL SECURITY Adviser Ajit Doval has met US President-elect Donald Trump’s NSA-designate Gen Michael Flynn (retd) in Washington and the two leaders are understood to have discussed a wide range of regional and global strategic issues while exploring ways to further Indo-US ties, Indian embassy sources in Washington said.

During the conversation, Flynn is believed to have expressed his “high respect” for India’s growth in modern times and for its leadership, Indian embassy sources said. Doval reportedly reached the US on Monday.

It is understood that Flynn spoke to Doval over the phone a few days ago, during which he invited Doval to come to the US for a meeting.