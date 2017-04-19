Ajay Maken points to ‘greed’, Congress party could suffer in east Delhi

Congress Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken, (Praveen Khanna) Congress Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken, (Praveen Khanna)

Around the time DPCC chief Arvinder Singh Lovely left Congress for the BJP, the party’s Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken was campaigning for a party candidate in Saraswati Vihar.

Without naming Lovely, Maken said, “Our leader who got everything from the party has left the party. Who was minister for 10 years and was then appointed the youngest Pradesh Congress chief, today BJP has taken him into their fold. I don’t know under what greed or pressure he has left.”

He said that whether Congress wins or loses the MCD polls, “we should not let go of our belief because this is what keeps our country together”.

“Will the greed for power always determine what party we belong to, or will our ideology determine that? I want to tell all party workers that we are in the Congress because we are attached to a certain ideology… I may be a worker one day and a leader another day but that does not change our principles,” Maken said. He also lashed out at the BJP for trying to poach Congress leaders.

The state unit of the Congress claimed they had not received a resignation from Lovely, who maintained that “his principles had been hurt and a party he gave his prime years to, had chosen to ignore him”.

Lovely’s former cabinet colleague Haroon Yusuf expressed shock and said Lovely should have discussed his grievances with the party instead of leaving.

Meanwhile, former women and child development minister Kiran Walia called Lovely’s exit an “act of pure opportunism”.

A strong leader in east Delhi, Lovely’s exit could hurt the party’s prospects in MCD polls. The party’s “resurgence” in Delhi was expected to be charted in east Delhi, with Congress hoping to mark a strong presence in EDMC.

A senior party leader, who did not wish to be named, said Lovely is a strong leader with a ground connect, and that the party should have made efforts to address his concerns.

