Ajay Maken did not reach out to anybody, says Sheila Dikshit on Arvinder Singh Lovely exit

Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo

Sheila Dikshit talks about former DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely leaving the Congress party for the BJP, and what are be the consequences: Excerpts from the interviews

Lovely has quit the Congress. What do you have to say on the development?

I think it is going to be a setback. Somebody who has been a minister in the Congress government for 10 years and also the former DPCC president… for him to have done it at this point, when we are in election, I think, to say the least, it is disappointing.

What, according to you, prompted him to do this?

There must have been some misunderstanding with the DPCC president (Ajay Maken).

Many leaders had spoken out against the DPCC chief regarding the election. Now a former DPCC chief has quit and joined the BJP. What is wrong?

Lovely must have got an opportunity to join BJP. So he has done that. Others may or may not have got. I don’t know. I really don’t know the details… But there is one thing… the DPCC president has been negligent in reaching out to all the workers. Doesn’t matter who it is. But you have to reach out to all Congressmen — leaders, workers, everybody.

But,there has been no intervention from the high command either…

Probably the high command did not know much about it. Some people may have known about it, but kept quiet because elections are round the corner.

Senior Congress leaders are leaving the party in so many states. Former DPCC presidents like Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Yashpal Ayra… many top leaders have left… What is ailing the party?

There is one thing…one of the things that we have to pick up now very fast is the outreach of the leader, whoever it may be. You have to reach out to people… So that you hear them out and they also feel somewhat satisfied. I can say with confidence here that Mr Maken just did not reach out to anybody. Lovely is not only just a Congressman and former minister. He is also a very close friend of Mr Maken.

At the central level, do you think there should be change in the way high command gives absolute power to leaders in some states?

I think Mr Chacko also has to bear some responsibility. He is the General Secretary in charge and he should have seen to it. You can’t blame Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi for it. You have local people who have been given powers to do the best they can for the Congress.

Even in these couple of months, Mr Maken or Mr Chacko never cared to speak to me. If you think you want to sideline me, it is your prerogative. But at least don’t ruin the party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now