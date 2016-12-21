Ajay Chautala moves to Delhi HC, seeks nod to attend marriage function

INLD leader Ajay Chautala. (Source: File/PTI) INLD leader Ajay Chautala. (Source: File/PTI)

INLD leader Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers’ recruitment scam case, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking permission to attend his son and MP Dushyant Chautala’s marriage function. The leader, who was on parole since November 28 and was restrained from moving out of the national capital, has sought modification of the order, saying he should be allowed to attend his son’s ‘roka’ ceremony at Sirsa in Haryana on December 25. The application came up for hearing before Justice A K Pathka, who has sought response of Delhi Police on whether the convict can be allowed or not.

The court has now fixed the matter for December 23. The application filed through advocate Amit Sahni said that the ‘ring’ ceremony is scheduled on January 3 next year. It sought permission to the petitioner to leave the territory of Delhi to “enable him to attend and perform the customs on both the dates”. On November 28, the court had granted a month’s parole to Ajay for maintaining “social ties” but restrained him from taking part in political activity. The court had restricted Ajay’s movement, while directing him not to leave Delhi without permission from the authorities concerned.

The court’s order had come on Ajay’s plea, who had sought two months’ parole to allow him “return to the mainstream”. The Supreme Court on August 3 last year had dismissed the appeals of Ajay and his father O P Chautala challenging the High Court’s verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.

The High Court had on March 5, 2015, upheld the 10-year jail term awarded to Chautalas and three others, saying, “The overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country.” The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.