Ajay Chautala moves Delhi High Court, seeks nod to attend niece’s wedding

INLD leader Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers’ recruitment scam case, on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking permission to attend the wedding of his niece. He has also sought one month’s parole to enable him to prepare for his PG Diploma exam to be held from June 28 to July 12. The plea came up before Justice S Muralidhar, who fixed it for hearing on June 19. Meanwhile, the counsel for jail authorities informed the court that a similar application is pending for consideration before them and they will decide it soon. Advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for Chautala, submitted that the plea was moved as the authorities have not yet taken any decison.

The counsel submitted that his client be granted parole from June 19 onwards to enable him to attend the wedding of his niece and appear in the exam.

Ajay is pursuing PG Diploma in Counselling and Behaviour Modification (PGDCBM) under the Distance Education from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.

The Supreme Court had on August 3 last year dismissed the appeals of Ajay and his father O P Chautala challenging the high court’s verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.

The high court had on March 5, 2015 said, “The overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country.”

The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.

